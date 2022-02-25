Crake Asset Management LLP Has $19.76 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Crake Asset Management LLP cut its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 89,149 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 1.1% of Crake Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Crake Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $19,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 150.0% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

BABA opened at $108.93 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $100.02 and a 1-year high of $250.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $295.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.85.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.66.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

