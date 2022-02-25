Crake Asset Management LLP Makes New $12.35 Million Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Crake Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 120,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,348,000. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 0.7% of Crake Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.0% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $228,162.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 74,021 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $12,010,647.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 421,634 shares of company stock worth $58,003,916. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.36.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $116.61 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.32.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

