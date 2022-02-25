Crake Asset Management LLP Purchases 547,298 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Crake Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,386,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 547,298 shares during the period. Marriott International accounts for approximately 11.2% of Crake Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Crake Asset Management LLP owned about 0.43% of Marriott International worth $205,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,945,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,078 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,192,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,845,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,635,000 after purchasing an additional 661,053 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 305.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 609,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,604,000 after purchasing an additional 459,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4,868.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 308,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,051,000 after purchasing an additional 301,826 shares during the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total transaction of $1,142,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $1,814,894.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,909 shares of company stock valued at $4,130,585 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $168.75 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.23 and a fifty-two week high of $184.99. The stock has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.85 and a 200-day moving average of $154.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.30. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.36.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

