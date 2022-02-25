Crake Asset Management LLP Raises Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Crake Asset Management LLP increased its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 699,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,300 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 12.9% of Crake Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Crake Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $237,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after buying an additional 31,781 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 511,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $177,775,000 after buying an additional 50,740 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 7,977 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.20.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total value of $26,688.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,164 shares of company stock worth $1,884,837. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $207.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $291.11 and its 200 day moving average is $326.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.22 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

