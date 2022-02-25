Crake Asset Management LLP Sells 201,000 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Crake Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,700 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 201,000 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.1% of Crake Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Crake Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $57,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 914.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $294.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.44. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $224.26 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

