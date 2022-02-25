CRDT (CRDT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $18.00

CRDT (CURRENCY:CRDT) traded up 26% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. CRDT has a market cap of $18,822.29 and $18.00 worth of CRDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CRDT coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CRDT has traded up 58.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003882 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00035698 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00109302 BTC.

CRDT Coin Profile

CRDT is a coin. CRDT’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,779,314 coins. The Reddit community for CRDT is https://reddit.com/r/CRDT . CRDT’s official website is crdt.io . CRDT’s official Twitter account is @CRDTpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRDT™ is a system of finance that allows users to make transactions internationally, CRDTpay is coming soon with a complete banking solution. “

