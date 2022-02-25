Credit Suisse Group Cuts ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Price Target to $389.00

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $437.00 to $389.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.73% from the company’s previous close.

ANSS has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital started coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.09.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $319.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,513. ANSYS has a 12-month low of $278.22 and a 12-month high of $413.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $350.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $365.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.33, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.10. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ANSYS will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total value of $1,854,074.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in ANSYS by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,791,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $615,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,990 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,461,000. Amundi bought a new position in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,109,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,652,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,069,567,000 after purchasing an additional 209,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth about $77,731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

