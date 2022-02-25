Credit Suisse Group Cuts Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Price Target to $169.00

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GTLS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.47.

NASDAQ:GTLS traded up $3.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.22. 3,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.25 and a 200 day moving average of $165.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $108.29 and a 1-year high of $206.29.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $378.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.91 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 6.25%. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,631,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $502,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,676 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,340,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,116 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 6,827.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 624,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,396,000 after acquiring an additional 615,731 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,357,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,488,000 after purchasing an additional 596,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,670,000.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

