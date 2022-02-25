Credit Suisse Group Cuts Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Price Target to $169.00

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.89% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GTLS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.47.
NASDAQ:GTLS traded up $3.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.22. 3,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.25 and a 200 day moving average of $165.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $108.29 and a 1-year high of $206.29.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,631,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $502,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,676 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,340,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,116 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 6,827.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 624,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,396,000 after acquiring an additional 615,731 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,357,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,488,000 after purchasing an additional 596,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,670,000.
About Chart Industries (Get Rating)
Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.
