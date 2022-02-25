Credit Suisse Group Increases Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Price Target to $13.00

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SHLX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,139. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.71. Shell Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.73 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 106.61% and a return on equity of 97.85%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 97,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,857,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,919,000 after buying an additional 726,208 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 12,447 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. 18.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

