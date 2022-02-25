Credit Suisse Group Lowers Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) to Neutral

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

FL has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $72.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Foot Locker from $64.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

Shares of Foot Locker stock traded down $13.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,018,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.34. Foot Locker has a one year low of $38.29 and a one year high of $66.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1,361.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 285,512 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $13,036,000 after buying an additional 265,970 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 79,726 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 23,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,743,438 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $169,078,000 after purchasing an additional 103,733 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 728.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,421 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 38,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

