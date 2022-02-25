Credit Suisse Group Lowers Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) to Neutral

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.
FL has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $72.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Foot Locker from $64.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.
Shares of Foot Locker stock traded down $13.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,018,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.34. Foot Locker has a one year low of $38.29 and a one year high of $66.71.
Foot Locker Company Profile (Get Rating)
Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
