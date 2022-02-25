Credit Suisse Group Lowers Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Price Target to $29.00

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Nomad Foods stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.41. 15,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,625. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.67. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.38 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.03%. Nomad Foods’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,341,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,143,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,396,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,597,000 after buying an additional 1,959,622 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,638,000. Finally, Mount Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

