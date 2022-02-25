Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 600,898 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 8,502,027 shares.The stock last traded at $8.45 and had previously closed at $8.25.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 8.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BNP Paribas cut Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Credit Suisse Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9 to CHF 8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.23.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.96.
Credit Suisse Group Company Profile (NYSE:CS)
Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.
