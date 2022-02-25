Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 600,898 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 8,502,027 shares.The stock last traded at $8.45 and had previously closed at $8.25.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 8.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BNP Paribas cut Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Credit Suisse Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9 to CHF 8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.23.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.96.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,939,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,614,000 after buying an additional 294,425 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 13.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,344,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,085,000 after buying an additional 399,553 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,840,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,516 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,239,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,587,000 after purchasing an additional 423,076 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,155,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,258,000 after purchasing an additional 204,139 shares during the period. 13.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.