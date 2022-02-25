Credit Suisse Group Raises AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Price Target to $40.00

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 350.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ABCL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Benchmark assumed coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCL traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,112. AbCellera Biologics has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $41.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average of $14.54.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $139.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.05 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, Director Andrew Lo bought 86,938 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $1,218,870.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 45.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 72.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in AbCellera Biologics by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 12.3% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 23.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. 34.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

