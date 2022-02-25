Credit Suisse Group Trims Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Target Price to $10.00

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 173.97% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jasper Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Get Jasper Therapeutics alerts:

JSPR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.65. 678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,885. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.06. Jasper Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abingworth LLP acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $58,030,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $29,215,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $4,239,000. Grace Capital acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,712,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,330,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Jasper Therapeutics Inc

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.