Credit Suisse Group Trims Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Target Price to $10.00

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 173.97% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jasper Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.
JSPR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.65. 678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,885. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.06. Jasper Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88.
Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Jasper Therapeutics Inc
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jasper Therapeutics (JSPR)
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.