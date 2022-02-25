Credit Suisse Group Trims Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Target Price to $28.00

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.07% from the company’s current price.

SWCH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Switch in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.18.

Shares of NYSE:SWCH traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 150.35 and a beta of 0.68. Switch has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average of $25.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.40 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Switch will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $1,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $659,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,000 shares of company stock worth $4,745,400. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWCH. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Switch in the fourth quarter worth about $165,682,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 4,985.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,082,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,255,000 after buying an additional 3,021,499 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Switch by 87.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,386,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,000 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Switch by 270.3% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,542 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Switch by 114.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,409,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,839 shares during the period. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

