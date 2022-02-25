Credits 24-Hour Volume Tops $164,900.00 (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 25th. Over the last week, Credits has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One Credits coin can now be bought for $0.0343 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. Credits has a total market capitalization of $7.66 million and approximately $164,900.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005412 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000141 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000193 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.