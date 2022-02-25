Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.
CCAP stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.31. The company had a trading volume of 74,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $487.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.72. Crescent Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48.
In other news, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 6,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $123,552.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 403,500 shares of company stock worth $7,274,723 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
CCAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.
Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.
