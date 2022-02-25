CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRH. Barclays upgraded shares of CRH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get CRH alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRH. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CRH in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CRH by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in CRH by 21.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,225 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in CRH by 4.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in CRH by 10.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 686,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,900,000 after acquiring an additional 64,896 shares in the last quarter. 12.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH opened at $44.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.12 and its 200-day moving average is $50.36. CRH has a 52-week low of $42.75 and a 52-week high of $54.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About CRH (Get Rating)

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.