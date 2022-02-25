Critical Analysis: Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) vs. Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) and Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Brooks Automation and Manitex International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brooks Automation 0 0 1 0 3.00 Manitex International 0 0 2 0 3.00

Brooks Automation currently has a consensus target price of $115.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.27%. Manitex International has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.05%. Given Manitex International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Manitex International is more favorable than Brooks Automation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.9% of Brooks Automation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of Manitex International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Brooks Automation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Manitex International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brooks Automation and Manitex International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brooks Automation $513.70 million 12.58 $110.75 million $1.72 50.17 Manitex International $167.50 million 0.89 -$13.61 million $0.07 106.57

Brooks Automation has higher revenue and earnings than Manitex International. Brooks Automation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Manitex International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Brooks Automation and Manitex International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brooks Automation 14.57% 8.87% 6.58% Manitex International 0.79% 0.86% 0.34%

Risk & Volatility

Brooks Automation has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manitex International has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brooks Automation beats Manitex International on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brooks Automation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc. provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The firm operates through two segments: Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment provides automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils, instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates. The Life Sciences Services segment offers genomic services and sample repository solutions, including on-site and off-site sample storage, cold chain logistics, sample transport and collection relocation, bio-processing solutions, disaster recovery and business continuity, and biospecimen procurement services, as well as project management and consulting, and informatics provides sample intelligence software solutions, which support laboratory workflow scheduling for life science tools and instrument work cells, sample, inventory and logistics, environmental and temperature monitoring, clinical trial and consent management, and planning, data managemen

Manitex International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Manitex International, Inc. engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

