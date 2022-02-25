Critical Contrast: Datto (NYSE:MSP) and Innovid (NYSE:CTV)

Datto (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) and Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Datto and Innovid, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datto 0 0 6 1 3.14 Innovid 0 0 4 0 3.00

Datto currently has a consensus target price of $32.38, suggesting a potential upside of 38.83%. Innovid has a consensus target price of $8.25, suggesting a potential upside of 120.00%. Given Innovid’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Innovid is more favorable than Datto.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.1% of Datto shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Datto shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Datto and Innovid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datto 6.49% 2.30% 2.13% Innovid N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Datto and Innovid’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datto $518.78 million 7.33 $22.50 million $0.22 106.00 Innovid N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Datto has higher revenue and earnings than Innovid.

Summary

Datto beats Innovid on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Datto Company Profile (Get Rating)

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops. The company's networking Products comprise access points, switches, edge routers, and managed power devices. Its business management products consist of Autotask Professional Services Automation, an IT business management product; and remote monitoring and management. The company was formerly known as Merritt Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Datto Holding Corp. in January 2020. Datto Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Innovid Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innovid Inc. provides independent connected TV advertising delivery and measurement platform. Innovid Inc., formerly known as ION Acquisition Corp 2, is based in NEW YORK.

