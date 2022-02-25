Critical Survey: Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) & Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) and Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and Kiromic BioPharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptimmune Therapeutics 1 3 1 0 2.00 Kiromic BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $8.40, suggesting a potential upside of 212.27%. Given Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Adaptimmune Therapeutics is more favorable than Kiromic BioPharma.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.9% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.9% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.5% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kiromic BioPharma has a beta of -0.6, suggesting that its share price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Adaptimmune Therapeutics and Kiromic BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptimmune Therapeutics -2,499.92% -53.31% -38.81% Kiromic BioPharma N/A -418.63% -181.71%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Adaptimmune Therapeutics and Kiromic BioPharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptimmune Therapeutics $3.96 million 106.11 -$130.09 million ($0.99) -2.72 Kiromic BioPharma N/A N/A -$19.20 million ($1.89) -0.32

Kiromic BioPharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adaptimmune Therapeutics. Adaptimmune Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kiromic BioPharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Adaptimmune Therapeutics beats Kiromic BioPharma on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Kiromic BioPharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc., a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy. It has license agreements with Mercer University; CGA 369 Intellectual Holdings, Inc.; and Longwood University, as well as research and development collaboration agreements with Molipharma, S.R.L. and Leon Office (H.K.). The company was formerly known as Kiromic, Inc. and changed its name to Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. in December 2019. Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

