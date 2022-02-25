Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,774,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,574 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.67% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $37,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter worth $100,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the third quarter worth $100,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 65,690.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 490.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $20.63 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $784.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.66.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The company had revenue of $640.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 197.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Benchmark upped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.57.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

