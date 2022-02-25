Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 63,161 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 7.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 7.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 6.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCRN stock opened at $20.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.66.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $640.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 197.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

