Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Up 8.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) traded up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $42.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cross Country Healthcare traded as high as $22.33 and last traded at $22.33. 8,925 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 493,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.63.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 610,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,073,000 after buying an additional 20,148 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,439,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $852.81 million, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $640.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Cross Country Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 197.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

About Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.