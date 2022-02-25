Cross Research Cuts VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target to $140.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Cross Research from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock. Cross Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.49% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. FBN Securities reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VMware has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.87.

Get VMware alerts:

Shares of VMware stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.16. 114,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,924,980. The stock has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.56. VMware has a 12 month low of $108.80 and a 12 month high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that VMware will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VMware by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of VMware by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,523 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of VMware by 1,382.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 394,902 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $63,173,000 after acquiring an additional 368,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of VMware by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,108,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $337,259,000 after acquiring an additional 215,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in VMware by 4.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,238 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $48,829,000 after buying an additional 13,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile (Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.