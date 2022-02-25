Crust (CRU) Tops One Day Volume of $7.41 Million

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Crust has a market capitalization of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Crust has traded flat against the dollar. One Crust coin can currently be bought for approximately $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crust alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00008087 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00061772 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005714 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.05 or 0.00304900 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000511 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

CRU is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.