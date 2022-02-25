Cryptopay Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. In the last week, Cryptopay has traded flat against the dollar. One Cryptopay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptopay has a total market cap of $9.30 million and $75.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Cryptopay

CPAY is a coin. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 coins and its circulating supply is 68,391,676 coins. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me . The Reddit community for Cryptopay is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptopay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

