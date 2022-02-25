CryptoSoul Trading Down 7.6% Over Last Week (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. CryptoSoul has a total market cap of $756,822.33 and $1,344.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.19 or 0.00209032 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001064 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00022904 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.19 or 0.00379458 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00061306 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00007989 BTC.

CryptoSoul (SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

