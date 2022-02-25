CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Releases Earnings Results

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $33.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.59 million. CS Disco’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CS Disco updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

CS Disco stock traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.71. 617,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,208. CS Disco has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $69.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.52.

In other news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 9,684 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $310,953.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Keith Zoellner sold 54,500 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $2,020,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,819 shares of company stock worth $3,398,898.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,736,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth $1,177,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 578.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 21,824 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 4th quarter worth $751,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth $627,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LAW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CS Disco from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on CS Disco from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.23.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

