CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $32.60, but opened at $33.99. CS Disco shares last traded at $31.87, with a volume of 3,357 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.59 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get CS Disco alerts:

LAW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of CS Disco from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CS Disco from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of CS Disco from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CS Disco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

In related news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 9,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $310,953.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Keith Zoellner sold 54,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $2,020,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,819 shares of company stock worth $3,398,898.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in CS Disco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.52.

About CS Disco (NYSE:LAW)

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.