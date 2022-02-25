CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $61.85

Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $61.85 and last traded at $61.51, with a volume of 5525 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.99.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSGS. StockNews.com lowered CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. William Blair started coverage on CSG Systems International in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sidoti raised CSG Systems International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CSG Systems International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.95.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 20.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 155,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after purchasing an additional 19,265 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,411 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 210,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

About CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS)

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.