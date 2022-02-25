CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.42

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.42 and traded as high as $1.50. CSI Compressco shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 45,302 shares traded.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised CSI Compressco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1.00 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $196.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCLP. TL Private Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in CSI Compressco during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in CSI Compressco during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. 17.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP)
CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CSI Compressco (CCLP)
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.