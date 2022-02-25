CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.42

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.42 and traded as high as $1.50. CSI Compressco shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 45,302 shares traded.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised CSI Compressco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1.00 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Get CSI Compressco alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $196.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is currently -2.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCLP. TL Private Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in CSI Compressco during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in CSI Compressco during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. 17.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP)

CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.