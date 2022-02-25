CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,304 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in CSX were worth $7,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSX. FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 138,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in CSX by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 118,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 43,181 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in CSX by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 287,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,899 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in CSX by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 761,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,650,000 after purchasing an additional 39,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

Shares of CSX opened at $33.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $38.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.02%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

