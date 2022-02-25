CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.08

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 1.08 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.

Shares of CTO stock traded up $1.94 on Friday, reaching $62.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,081. CTO Realty Growth has a 1 year low of $48.81 and a 1 year high of $64.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.11. The firm has a market cap of $371.85 million, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.82.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.91). CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 175.01% and a return on equity of 30.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $18.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CTO Realty Growth will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Earl Smith bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.25 per share, with a total value of $54,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher W. Haga purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $98,676.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 261.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 538,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,056,000 after buying an additional 17,128 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $470,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 7,958 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the period. 59.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research raised their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.67.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

