CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.08

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 1.08 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.
Shares of CTO stock traded up $1.94 on Friday, reaching $62.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,081. CTO Realty Growth has a 1 year low of $48.81 and a 1 year high of $64.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.11. The firm has a market cap of $371.85 million, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.82.
CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.91). CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 175.01% and a return on equity of 30.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $18.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CTO Realty Growth will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 261.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 538,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,056,000 after buying an additional 17,128 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $470,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 7,958 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the period. 59.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research raised their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.67.
CTO Realty Growth Company Profile (Get Rating)
CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CTO Realty Growth (CTO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.