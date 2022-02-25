CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.91 EPS

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.91), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 175.01% and a return on equity of 30.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $18.06 EPS. CTO Realty Growth updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.900-$5.150 EPS.

CTO Realty Growth stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 891 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,401. CTO Realty Growth has a one year low of $48.81 and a one year high of $64.85. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $371.13 million, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is presently 18.90%.

CTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CTO Realty Growth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

In other news, Director Christopher W. Haga bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $98,676.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Earl Smith purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.25 per share, with a total value of $54,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 7,958 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the 3rd quarter worth $470,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

