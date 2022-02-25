CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its position in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,680,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 82,551 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 5.22% of CTS worth $51,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CTS during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in CTS by 1,132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CTS by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in CTS during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in CTS during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. lowered their price target on CTS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Sidoti upgraded CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CTS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Shares of NYSE:CTS opened at $36.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.53. CTS Co. has a 1 year low of $28.72 and a 1 year high of $39.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.29 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.68.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. CTS had a positive return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $132.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.40%.

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

