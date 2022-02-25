CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.35 EPS

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $174.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.28 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 11.73%. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

CUBE traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,629,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,577. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.88 and its 200-day moving average is $52.44. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $34.96 and a 52 week high of $57.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 156.36%.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in CubeSmart by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $499,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $359,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in CubeSmart by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 344,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,591,000 after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

