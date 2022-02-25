Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 10,474 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,474 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.12% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,063,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,184,000 after purchasing an additional 904,144 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,836,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,275,000 after acquiring an additional 51,629 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,847,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,727,000 after acquiring an additional 394,192 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,541,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,849,000 after acquiring an additional 384,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,453,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,226,000 after acquiring an additional 170,663 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $25.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.60. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $33.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.32 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.27 and its 200 day moving average is $30.06.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $437,923.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,775 shares of company stock worth $924,744. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

