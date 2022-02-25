Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 35,915 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) by 791.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,915 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.08% of Renewable Energy Group worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,943,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $448,973,000 after acquiring an additional 208,578 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 10.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,989,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,392,000 after acquiring an additional 289,272 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 919,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,159,000 after purchasing an additional 73,960 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 10.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 889,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,661,000 after purchasing an additional 85,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 690,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,066,000 after purchasing an additional 28,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.55.

REGI stock opened at $43.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.73. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.54 and a 12 month high of $96.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.87 and its 200 day moving average is $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 5.90.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

