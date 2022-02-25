Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 6,509 Shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,044 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.11% of Meta Financial Group worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,975 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 18.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group stock opened at $53.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.87. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.92 and a 52-week high of $65.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.23. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 28.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CASH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other news, EVP Sonja Anne Theisen sold 1,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $66,092.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth G. Hoople sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $414,555.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,791 shares of company stock valued at $1,523,392 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

