Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 65,315 Shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) by 117.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 121,103 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,315 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Costamare worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMRE. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare in the third quarter valued at $155,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costamare by 178.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter. 26.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costamare stock opened at $13.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.41. Costamare Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $16.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average of $13.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Costamare’s payout ratio is currently 21.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Costamare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

