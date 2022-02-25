Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 228,200 Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 228,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Sharecare at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Sharecare alerts:

SHCR opened at $3.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.95. Sharecare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $11.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sharecare in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. lifted their price target on shares of Sharecare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Sharecare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sharecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.