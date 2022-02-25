Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 95,832 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of South Jersey Industries worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 12.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 619,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,073,000 after purchasing an additional 68,107 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 3.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 396,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 12,609 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 11.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 14,883 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 44.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 307,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 94,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 4.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,564,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,520,000 after purchasing an additional 105,521 shares during the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SJI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

NYSE SJI opened at $32.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.24 and a 200 day moving average of $24.19. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 9.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.

