Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,070 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hayward were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HAYW. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Hayward by 654.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hayward by 345.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rick Roetken sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $1,663,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,694,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $53,354,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,772,509 shares of company stock valued at $55,306,567 in the last ninety days.

Shares of NYSE HAYW opened at $17.40 on Friday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HAYW shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hayward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Hayward from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hayward has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

