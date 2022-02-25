Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) by 114.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,336 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LAZR. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 47.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

In other news, CFO Thomas Fennimore purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $240,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Aeg Holdings, Llc purchased 3,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $54,041.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 124,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,891 in the last quarter. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LAZR shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, R. F. Lafferty decreased their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.64.

NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $14.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.30. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $31.39.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.