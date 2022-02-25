Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 201.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,728 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 149.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,699 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in HSBC by 11.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,842,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,992,000 after acquiring an additional 287,434 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in HSBC by 4.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,014,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,667,000 after acquiring an additional 87,819 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in HSBC by 0.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,142,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in HSBC by 3,010.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 722,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,832,000 after acquiring an additional 698,838 shares during the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HSBC shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 615 ($8.36) to GBX 725 ($9.86) in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.80) to GBX 590 ($8.02) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.00.

HSBC stock opened at $34.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $143.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.21 and its 200 day moving average is $30.21. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of $24.31 and a one year high of $38.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.93%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

