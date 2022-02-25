Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) by 415.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,736 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.09% of Mueller Water Products worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the third quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the third quarter valued at $176,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

NYSE MWA opened at $12.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $17.37.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $65,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MWA shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Mueller Water Products Profile (Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.