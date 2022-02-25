Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 362,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,716 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nokia during the third quarter worth $30,000. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia during the third quarter worth $58,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia during the third quarter worth $60,000. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia during the third quarter worth $64,000. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NOK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Nokia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nokia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.30.

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $5.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Nokia Co. has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $6.40.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Nokia had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a positive return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Nokia’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nokia Co. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

