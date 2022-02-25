Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,599 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of U. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Unity Software by 6,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Unity Software by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Unity Software by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U stock opened at $103.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.88 and a 200-day moving average of $134.79. The firm has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of -62.91 and a beta of 2.31. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.33. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on U. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.45.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total value of $4,830,285.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 6,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $1,170,987.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 497,782 shares of company stock worth $71,261,034 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

