Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,407 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,789 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 119.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 819,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,218,000 after buying an additional 445,307 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,892,000. INCA Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 86.9% in the second quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 777,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,383,000 after buying an additional 361,255 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 16.9% in the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,464,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,332,000 after buying an additional 355,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 9.1% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,963,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,990,000 after buying an additional 163,960 shares during the last quarter. 5.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CIB. Zacks Investment Research raised Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America raised Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

NYSE:CIB opened at $34.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Bancolombia S.A. has a 1-year low of $27.64 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0661 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is currently 8.81%.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

